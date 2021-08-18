*Oba Rilwan Babatunde Osuolale Aremu Akiolu I



The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, in this interview with Vanguard, shortly after the renovation of his palace vandalised during the #EndSARs protest in Lagos, speaks on his relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari, former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the state of the country. Excerpts:

What is your take on the state of the Nation?

Many waters have gone under the bridge. I always tell people, if you want to know how the world is, when you are tired and want to go to bed, hold about N10, 000 tight in your hand. When you wake up, you will meet the money on the ground. In that sleep, you can pass away and another person would spend the money.



In other words, the best thing for us as a nation is to be close to our creator and to be highly disciplined. You know I don’t hide my feelings. But now that age is catching up with me, I don’t say anything the way I used to anymore. If it were 5 – 10 years ago, they would know the kind of person Oba Akiolu is.

And if care is not taken in this country, you will see what will happen. But we pray that the best should happen to this country. All the condemnation of one another is not supposed to be so. A hungry man is an angry man. We should pray for the Almighty to have mercy on us. He will shower his blessings on us provided we repent and appeal to Him for forgiveness.

But critics are of the view that you have been economical with the truth, that Asiwaju Tinubu is close to the government and you are close to him..



There’s nothing like that at all! There’s nobody I cannot tell the truth. Even my children know my style but I don’t have a reservoir of knowledge. When the unfortunate incident happened, I just decided not to say anything but God brought me, my children, the Oloris, office staff out without a single scratch.

Are you satisfied with the state of the nation?

What is the state of the nation? Let me tell you, Nigerians are just in too much of a hurry. And let me be frank with you, people are hungry and angry now.

The state of affairs warrant them to be angry…

If we pray to God, follow the path of truth and justice, all will be well. I don’t believe anybody can do anything to me in this world. Not that I have charms but it is in the Bible that a leaf cannot fall off the tree without the consent of the Almighty.



We should be patient, prayerful, and absolutely honest. Majority of Nigerians are sycophants. Some of our leaders, once you tell them something, they just believe.

What is your take on President Buhari’s style of leadership?

There’s no bad kind of leadership, but bad advisers. Before Buhari came to government, certain things did not work well. Look. I was very close to President Goodluck Jonathan, I called him on several occasions and gave him what I believe would make things better. I realized that politicians don’t quarrel, they only disagree. They ought to operate with sincerity and honesty of purpose, followed by prayers, all will be well.

The same way you reached out to Jonathan, did you reach out to President Buhari on the way forward?

I have known Buhari now for over 40 years. The interview I granted a national newspaper four or five years ago, it’s there. In 2011, he came to my palace in company of my beloved departed friend, Tony Momoh, he requested I should appeal to Lagosians to fall along with him. With due respect, I told him, you said you were coming at a particular time, you came three hours later.

It was just because of his professional calling and age that I attended to him, if it were to be another person, I would say no. He apologised and said it was due to bad roads and that the traffic was something else. I told him that the bad road was his making because he canceled our metro line project. He explained the circumstance that led to it. He also came with Baba Akande, Bola Tinubu and many others.



Immediately he walked in, it rained. I told myself that this is a sign of better things to come. If you know your worth, you have to be very careful with politicians. We that God placed with responsibility, we should tell them the reality on ground, not what they want to hear. I don’t believe in telling anybody what they want to hear and at the same time, I don’t believe I have a reservoir of knowledge.

Critics say you are telling this administration what they want to hear…

That’s what they feel. Age is fast catching up with me. During the first six months of Buhari in office, I wrote him several letters on the way forward. I still have copies of all the letters I wrote to him. Also, his Vice, Professor Osinbajo, was my Law teacher. I think it’s God’s own making that he went into politics because Osinbajo is very harmless. If he tells you A, it’s A and if he tells you B, it’s B. Go write it down, it’s going to be good for Nigeria. Things by the grace of God will get better but we just have to be patient and pray to God.

On doctors’ strike

I told one of my friends at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, that I am not happy about the doctors’ strike because of the need for human sympathy. Doctors should please go back to work. And at the same time, any responsible government must let his A be A and his B be B. When you voluntarily enter into an agreement, if there’s going to be change on a reasonable ground, you let them know. Lives of common sick people are at risk in the country now which is not good for us.

On Gen. Ibrahim Babangida’s interview about worsening corruption in the country.

I agree that some people are engaged in sharp practices but if you call for witnesses who would stand? No leader can succeed if there’s no team work. I can tell you for a fact that Buhari wants the best for this country but because of some people’s selfish gains, they are turning back the hands of time and this is not good for us as a nation.

On Abba Kyari’s indictment by the FBI.

It is a settled principle of law that an accused person is presumed innocent until the contrary is proved. All they are doing is just to have catchy headlines in newspapers. Abba Kyari was my boy for many years, and is a very sound and seasoned officer. They should investigate thoroughly and convince the Federal authority beyond reasonable doubt. In law, they said it is better for an accused person who is not caught 100 percent to go free, than for an innocent person to be punished.

Some perceive you as Tinubu’s rubber stamp?

I can never be a rubber stamp to anybody. I am not a rubber stamp to Bola Tinubu. He knows me and he respects me a lot. He consults me on many things and I tell him my opinion. Sometimes we agree, sometimes we disagree. But Tinubu is very intelligent and resourceful. And he has his way of doing things, some of which I do not agree with and I don’t hide it at all. He knows and many people know. The future of this country belongs to the Almighty Allah but as far as politics is concerned in this country, he’s a force to be reckoned with. One has to be very careful with politicians they are like Chess players, and nobody should play God.

On restructuring.

My stand is that we should all sit and talk reasonably on the basis of our association. I believe in resource control. Secondly, special status for Lagos and other deserving states. It is very necessary. I don’t discriminate against anybody. Some people may misinterpret me, on one or two occasions but the people I deal with know me. Some of my best friends are in the North and Eastern part as well as in the South-West.

But some Easterners doubt if you have Igbo friends based on the threat you made with the Lagoon if they voted against your wish in 2015.



On that, it was one Aminu Yaro who brought someone of Igbo origin. That day, as we were eating and drinking I said, after God, the entity called Lagos is with me, by the mercy of God and that if you do my wish, you will be fruitful. We don’t discriminate against anybody.



Two things Lagos residents always struggle and fight for are Chieftaincy and Land matters. The era of winners take it all has gone forever. As a leader, you don’t think of yourself alone. The number of years you will spend on earth is a prerogative of God. So by this, any position you are, you should leave it better than you met it. Immediately after the election, it is good governance that should follow.

What is the way forward for Nigeria?

We should all sit down and iron out our differences. The unity of Nigeria is not negotiable. But let’s give honour to whom honour is due. Lagos State and some other qualified states deserve to be given special status.

