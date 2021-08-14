*Tells Buhari: ‘Don’t assent to new Electoral Act without e-transmission of poll results’

*2023 will be turning point in Nigeria’s history

*Nigeria’s unity not by force

*Hunger, starvation staring Nigerians in the face

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Presbyterian Church of Nigeria has criticised the Federal Government for the decline in Nigeria’s internal security, saying the 2023 general elections will be a mirage unless the government became more aggressive in the fight against terror.

The Presbyterian Prelate, His Eminence Nzie Nsi Eke, who spoke on Friday at a world press conference to mark the Church’s 175th anniversary in the country, stated that insecurity was driving the Nigeria steadily into a failed State.

He also said that it would be insensitive to take for granted the agitation for the country’s break-up, or approach the issue of Nigeria’s unity with force.

According to him, without equity, justice, inclusiveness and fair play, unity is difficult.

Other issues of national interest the Presbyterian Prelate urged the Federal Government to address for the country to move forward include; hunger and starvation, electronic transmission of election results, and youth empowerment.

He said, “As a church that had existed long before Nigeria existed as a nation and who played a lot of significant positive roles for the emergence of the nation and still playing, we are deeply concerned about the State of the Nation with particular reference to the following issues:

Insecurity

“The fact that we can no longer sleep with our two eyes closed in most parts of Nigeria is no more news. The level of banditry, kidnappings and herdsmen attacks, robbery, cult crises and the likes has been driving Nigeria steadily into a failed State.

“While we appreciate the sacrifices our security agencies are making to keep us safe and some recent gains they have made in the battle to keep Nigeria safe, we want to encourage government to get more aggressive in the fight otherwise 2023 elections will be a mirage.

“Our prayers continue to go with all those who are being held captive by bandits and kidnappers. We hereby declare 30 days of special prayers from Sunday, August 15, 2021 for the release of those who are in captivity across the country. This should be communicated to all our members nationwide.

Hunger

“Arising from the combined impact of COVID – 19 pandemic, insecurity and our weak currency, hunger and starvation is staring Nigerians in the face.

“The way food prices have skyrocketed, an emergency program should be declared to increase food supply in the country because a lot of people are finding it very difficult to feed.

2023 Elections

“Prophetically, we believe 2023 elections will be a turning point in the history of our nation. As a church, we are going to labour in prayers and mobilization towards that election.

E-Transmission of election Results

“We support e-transmission of election results because it will go a long way to mitigate electoral malpractices. We are living witnesses to what happened in the last Edo elections. It gave us hope for the possibility of freer and fairer elections in Nigeria.

“We believe it is not too late for the National Assembly to amend their decisions on this otherwise, the President should not sign the new electoral bill until the e-transmission included.

“We pray our President will write his name in the sands of time, as one of those leaders in our nation’s history who significantly improved our electoral process.

Nigeria’s Unity

“Because of our firm believe in the unity of Nigeria, we encourage government to take seriously the current the spate of separatist agitations that has been rocking our nation in recent times. The situation should not be taken for granted or approached with force.

“We suggest a constructive engagement of all agitators. Without equity, justice, inclusiveness and fair play, unity is difficult. We must not pretend to be united country, we must truly unite or agree to go our separate ways to avoid an implosion.

Youth Empowerment

” Our young people remain the greatest asset of our nation. I congratulate them on the recent celebrations of the International Youth Day. I encourage our young people to see themselves as drivers of change.

“Government at all levels, religious organizations and the entire society must work together to create an enabling environment for our youths to be innovative and excel. This is the key to a sustainable future for our country.

“With God on our side, we shall continue to move from Glory to Glory and our nation Nigeria will also experience a greater glory. We must continue to put our trust in God and acknowledge Him in all our ways.

“We must also continue to be good and law abiding citizens of our nation. The God who has been our help in ages past, will be our help in the years to come.”