…NYSC Members to win $1000 in Good Idea challenge

By Gabriel Olawale

To celebrate the International Youth Day, Stanforte Edge, has partnered with Sprint for Social Good (SFSG) has trained Nigerian graduates in employability skills. Stanforte Edge is a development outfit targeted at empowering the underserved through ICT, while Sprint for Social.

Good (SFSG) is a social enterprise and learning consultancy firm based in the UK. The program was held on 12th August, 2021 for corps members currently undergoing the one year NYSC service.

This program was designed to address the lack of employability skills in young graduates which largely adds to the unemployment rate in Nigeria. Recent reportpublished by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that Nigeria’s unemployment rate is at 33.3 percent. Several employers are of the opinion that many Nigeria graduates are unemployable due to the lack of desired skills from potential employers.

The Good Idea Challenge seeks to increase the human capital of youths to ensure that they are equipped with relevant skill sets which include applicable work ethics, creative thinking, problem-solving skills, design thinking and communication skills.

While briefing the participants, Olusola Owonikoko, the Executive Director of Stanforte Edge said the partnership will engage the use of business models to creatively solve social problems in our different communities while also ensuring that young graduates get equipped with the right skills for the workplace.

“Many Nigerian graduates don’t maximize the one year of their youth service and as a result, they are left idle afterward. Hence, this project seeks to bridge that gap, by ensuring that our young school leavers are positioned for potential job opportunities, function effectively in the dynamic labour market not just in Nigeria but on a global scale, and the ability to create thriving businesses.” Owonikoko said.

Mr. Tosin Adebisi, the team lead of SFSG initiative, said the vision of the Good Idea Challenge is to invest in innovative young leaders. He also encouraged the successful applicants to look beyond individual ideas and learn to work as a team so as to put each individual’s strength to good use while creating unique Innovations .

The Lead facilitator for the SFSG program, Mr Francis Omorojie introduced the participants to a product design kit. He reinstated the need for the corp members to empathize while designing their products to meet the needs of their customers.

The Challenge is proudly supported by the University of Sussex, a leading institution in the United Kingdom ranked number 1 in the world for development studies and the National Youth Service Corps in Nigeria to promote community-based development initiatives.