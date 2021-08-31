Ask Nigerians to toe the path of peace, not war

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Women across key professions from the South-West under the auspices of South West Women Arise for Africa (SWWAFON) have lauded the Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello for appointing women in strategic positions in his administration

According to them, the Kogi State governor deserved to be commended for helping to demonstrate, through his appointments, that when women hold strategic positions in government, the society is the better for it.

Rising from a conference held in Akure, the Ondo state capital, the group described Bello’s inclusion of women in strategic positions in his cabinet and across the Kogi State Local Government Areas, as laudable adding that it is already producing good results in major sectors of the state.

In a communiqué issued and jointly signed by SWAFFON President, Dr. Hannatu Adeeko, and Co-convener, Mrs. Bolanle Idowu, the group said, “As women, we decided to give honour to whom it is due.

“In this regard, we have resolved to single out Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State as the role model for the Nigerian government in terms of women inclusion.

“Where women are put to good and strategic use, peace and growth are the results. The result is showing in all aspects of governance in the state, including security, education, agriculture and other sectors.

“He is the first Governor ever to appoint a female ADC in the history of Nigeria. His SSG is also a woman. More important to add is the fact that all the Vice Chairmen of the local governments in the state are women, among other key appointments.”

“This is why we are saying that the problem of Nigeria is not about political parties but about the person who can do the job and take us out of the quagmire,” it said.

“We as women must come in and prevail on our husbands, on our children, to toe the path of peace and not allow agents of destruction use them to cause greater destruction in Nigeria.”

“We must be the voices of reason across our families, offices, communities and wherever we find ourselves to drum it into the ears of the people that war is an ill wind that blows no one any good.

“It is our sincere desire that this quest be sustained and that it yields the desired fruits across the land.”

Women of substance from all walks of life, including ace Nollywood women, bankers, senior journalists, entrepreneurs, medical practitioners and lecturers, were present at the conference.

Speaking about the peace in the country, they warned politicians against plunging the country into needless war, saying that it is an ill wind that blows no one any good.

“We must learn from all that is happening in Afghanistan and other war torn nations. We must not allow war in this country.

“The drums of war are beating everywhere, fueled by ethnic sentiments. But you have to ask, ‘do these ethnic lines still exist?’ Whatever response you give may end up being a case of perception being stronger than reality.

“We need to remind ourselves of this sad reality and do everything humanly possible to preserve the peace of the land and save ourselves, our families and loved ones, communities and country from tragedy. War is an ill wind that blows no one any good. Nothing will change this reality.

“We as women must come in and prevail on our husbands, on our children, to toe the path of peace and not allow agents of destruction to use them to cause greater destruction.

The women noted that ” From the drums of war sounding across the land, it is clear that a lot of people are aggrieved, owing to the myriads of challenges, especially insecurity-related, bedeviling the nation.

