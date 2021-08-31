Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi (left), and South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister, Mr. Choi Jong-gun, during the foreign minister’s visit to Nigeria to discuss economic cooperation and difficulties faced by South Korean companies that invested in Nigeria, in Abuja…recently

Troubled by the dwindling trade between Nigeria and South Korea, the South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister, Mr. Choi Jong-gun has visited Nigeria and held high-level meetings with senior Nigerian ministers.

A statement issued recently explained that Jong-gun was in the West African country during a recent visit to three African countries – Morocco, Senegal, and Nigeria between August 14 and 19, 2021.

This visit was the first visit of the Korean Vice Minister in West Africa.

It noted that in a series of engagement with the Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd); Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, the meeting was held on the 19th August 2021.

The discussions focused on ways to develop bilateral relations, including cooperation on maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea.

The two sides agreed to further expand economic cooperation while agreeing that there is a great potential for cooperation between Korea, which has technological prowess, and Nigeria, which has population and resources.

“During the Sessions both sides agreed the need to reorganise all agreements, such as the double taxation prevention agreement and the revision of the investment protection agreement, under the common recognition that it is important to prepare an institutional basis for expanding economic cooperation,” the statement explained.

According to the statement, the Korean official emphasized the need to conduct business in a friendly environment by resolving the difficulties faced by Korean companies that have invested in Nigeria.

On his part, Amaechi pledged to resolve the outstanding issues in order to fundamentally resolve the problem faced by Korean companies operating in Nigeria.

“Despite the huge investments made into the country over the past decades, Nigeria is yet to benefit from the global conglomerates’ skills & technology transfer as well as the foreign Investors’ huge investment potentials because the government has not given them all the necessary incentives and support to these companies already in the country.

“The issues faced by foreign investors in Nigeria is not just limited to Korean companies- for instance Africa’s biggest grocery retailer and South Africa-owned chain of stores, Shoprite announced its exit from Nigeria after 15years of operations,” the statement added.

Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo in April, had lamented that the trade between both countries had slumped by 74 per cent from $5 million in 2018 to $1.3 million in 2019.

Adebayo, who spoke when he received the South Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Kim Young-Chae, in his office, had noted that both countries had shared strong economic and investment ties with over 20 Korean companies, including Samsung Heavy Industries and Hyundai Heavy Industries, presently operating in the country.

One of the issues that came up at the meeting was that of Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria, which has been involved in a protracted dispute with its local partner.

It was noted that the visit of the South Korean First Vice Foreign minister to Nigeria, it is expected that the Nigerian government will address the challenges facing the South Korean companies operating in Nigeria.

Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) is one of the global conglomerate and reputable investors from South Korea that has established a strong presence in Nigeria. SHI established its subsidiary, Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria Limited (SHIN) 10 years ago and made an investment of over $300 million dollars in Nigeria to construct West Africa’s most advanced fabrication and integration yard.

“The company has made tremendous contributions to the Nigerian economy since its establishment. It has contributed significantly in creating jobs, helping Nigerians to acquire skills and opening up the Nigerian economy.

“Through Egina project, Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria employed over 3,000 Nigerians and spent 560,000 man-hours training locals with no prior experience in shipbuilding and welding industry. It is widely known that over $1.6billion economic contribution was made through the project,” the statement further explained.

The statement however added that the past 10 years has not been a smooth sail for SHIN as the company is not insulated from the challenges in the Nigerian operating environment.

“Despite the challenges facing its operations, SHIN has remained undaunted due to its faith in Nigeria and its long-term commitment to the country.

“Commendably, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) had granted a direct lease to SHIN for the SHI-MCI yard in Tarkwa Bay Lagos, following an investigation by NPA which concluded that its local partner had infringed contractual obligations resulting to the revocation of their Lease with NPA,” said the statement.

“Currently, the Lagos High Courts have upheld this decision and it would be pivotal for the Federal Government to respect these judgments in order to give confidence to foreign investors.

“The decision of NPA was not just for the protection of the foreign investors to enable their long-term stable operation, but it is essential for Nigeria and its economy.

“To ensure Nigeria benefits maximally from the presence of the foreign investors through industry training and skill transfer, the Federal Government should, also in return, provide the enabling environment for the investors by guaranteeing the protection of the investments and operation in the country for at least 20-30 years.

“This will enable Nigeria to take a big leap forward in technological advancement and social development,” the statement explained.

During the meeting, both sides also agreed to hold the 6th Korea-Nigeria Joint Committee in Korea in near future to discuss the issues of common interest.

“In addition, they decided to continue high-level exchanges by taking advantage of opportunities such as the UN Peacekeeping Ministers’ Meeting to be held in Seoul in December 2021 and the Korea-Africa Forum.

“In view of the peculiar challenges facing Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria in its operational base in Lagos, which has become protracted, the company needs urgent support from the Federal Government agencies. The Federal Government and Ministry of Transport should endeavor to make the necessary efforts to protect the Foreign investor and restore confidence to the Korean Government.

“With the visit of the South Korean First Vice Foreign minister to Nigeria, it is expected that the Nigerian government will address the challenges facing the South Korean companies operating in Nigeria. Industry Experts and stakeholders will be hoping for swift actions from the Government to implement these protectionist measures in order for the benefit of the Nation,” the statement explained.