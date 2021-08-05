Astute Entrepreneur and Philanthropist HRH Dennis Ainabel Iseghohimen on the 1st of August, 2021 joined members of his family to congratulate one of their own Iseghohimen Eferaomon Priscilla as she was called to bar, after a successful sojourn as student of the Prestigious Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma and also on the occassion of her birthday

The young barrister who graduated with a 2.2GPA, from the prestigious citadel of learning was elated to have had her childhood dream of promoting justice and equity among the less priviledge a reality.

The Chairman Nicholas Auto HRH Dennis Iseghohimen in a congratulatory message expressed satisfaction at the feat attained by Miss Priscilla adding that it was a call to every determined individual that although the road might be somewhat bumpy, if they are persistent with their eyes fixed on the goal there is nothing too hard for them to achieve.

Excerpt of the congratulatory message reads thus “We can do all things through Christ that strengthen and yes, he made this possible. This is a big Plus to us all, and I pray that God gives you more strength and wisdom to handle whatever that comes your way in life. Big congratulations kiddo and you already know your place in my heart. I care and God is aware. Love you girl I’m 100%proud of you. Go and keep winning @efe_sassy king concluded on his Instagram post to celebrate his cousin.”

Bar. Iseoghohimen Esq prior to her call to bar was the brain behind the establishment of Online Perfume Luxury Brand “The Yellow Planet” a brand known for its 11 commandment slogan “Thou shalt smell nice”