The founder of Sonaira Business World, Sonia Omon Obehi Ovuehor has been unveiled as the sponsor of an Independence Day Widow Tour which aims to empower 500 widows.

The charitable outreach, scheduled for October 1, 2021, in Lagos is organised by the incumbent Miss Mainland Africa as part of her annual programme as the reigning queen of the beauty pageant organised by the Mainland TV Fashion Show and Awards (MTFSA).

Reflecting on the significance of the initiative, Miss Jane, who is representing Lagos and Africa, said: “This would be a tremendous opportunity to give widows freedom on the day of the country’s national Independence Day.”



In order to have a successful benevolent outreach, she had reached out to several Mainland TV show’s awardees and alumni, including the CEO of Sonaira Business World, Sonia Ovuehor who saw an opportunity to give back to the society and agreed to sponsor the event.

Ovuehor, a recipient of two awards of recognition from MTFSA in 2018 and 2019 respectively, is the chief executive officer of Sonaira Business World, Nigeria’s fastest-growing conglomerate, founded in 2015.



From 2017 when it broke even, Sonaira Business World has expanded its operation into real estate, logistic and wholesale/retail trading in household products including fashion, beauty and skincare products.



Already known for philanthropy, Ovuehor is an advocate of the economic empowerment of women and youths.



The Sonaira Business World’s CEO in her remark said: “I have always been an exponent of society lifting the less privileged and providing empowerment for vulnerable women. Therefore, I am quite delighted for this opportunity to contribute my quota of service to humanity.”



Besides the major benefit, beneficiaries of the programme (slated to hold at Christ Embassy Mainland Church) will also receive gift items such as bags of rice, oil and other foodstuff.