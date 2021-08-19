By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA: The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, yesterday, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for publishing the name of Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo and Dr. Onyekachikwu Gilbert Ibezim as the governorship and deputy governorship candidates of the party respectively for the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State.

The APGA, which hailed the electoral empire for doing the needful in a statement issued Thursday night Abuja by its National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Tex Okechukwu, expressed joy that after several weeks of suspense and confusion INEC had brought some respite by obeying the Kano Court of Appeal judgment.

The party, however, regretted that INEC almost destroyed the nation’s democracy by publishing the name of somebody who had no business being there in the first place, thanking God for his mercy and love.

It used the opportunity to congratulate millions of its supporters for their steadfastness, courage, and loyalty to APGA.

“We thank our numerous supporters, well-wishers, and friends across party lines for standing by us throughout the trying period,” the release stated.

APGA congratulated Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo and his deputy on this feat and prayed to God to bless and keep.

“Together we will work to repeat the 21/21 record we set in 2017 because our government in Anambra State has performed creditably.”