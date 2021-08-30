Soldiers kill 3 in Imo over enforcement of IPOB’s sit-at home order

Brigadier-General Raymond Utsaha interacting with villagers at Ngor Okpala.

By Chinonso Alozie, OWERRI

Soldiers, on Monday, killed three suspected hoodlums terrorising communities in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State, enforcing the sit-at-home directive the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, said it had suspended.

The incident was confirmed when the Commander 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze, Brigadier General Raymond Utsaha, led other commanders for an on-the-spot assessment around Umuonyenwere Umuowa community of Ngor-Okpala, where the clash took place between the Military and the suspected hoodlums.

Brigadier-General Utash was in the community to thank them for their corporation with the military in giving out intelligence on the activities of the hoodlums and how to track them.

However, when Vanguard called the Army Public Relations Officer, Captian Babatunde Zubairu, to confirm if there was any casualty on the side of the military and how many of the hoodlums were arrested, he neither picked calls nor responded to the text messages sent to him.

However, an intelligence officer said: “The armed hoodlums were busy enforcing the sit-at-home order, forcing people to close their businesses in the various communities, collecting their valuables.

“Three of the hoodlums were killed by the military and an SUV Toyota Rav4 was recovered from them.

“They started snatching of vehicles from Imerienwe. One of the suspects, who later died, gave the military vital information on the location of other suspects, including those who sustained gunshot injuries.

“He gave his name as Chigozie Odimene a native of Umubi Oparanadim community in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government.”

