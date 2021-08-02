It was celebration galore again in the home of Senator and Mrs Soji Akanbi, penultimate Thursday, 29th July, when the Baby of the family, AbdulMaleek got called to the Bar.

At the Dinner party held at the Cilantro, in Abuja, in his response speech, the 21 years old young man who bagged his LLB from the university of Manchester, UK in 2019, at the age of 19, expressed gratitude to his parents and people around him who helped to shape his path to success and the height of it was in appreciating the presence of God in his life and family in general.

Now a Barrister and Solicitor of the of the Supreme Court of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he noted that his path to success was not a smooth ride and law school almost shook his confidence for excellence, and to further complicate issues, the coronavirus pandemic caused a major set back in finishing up at the law school in 2020, despite this, he was still able to pull up courage and strength to pass through in flying Colours and here we are today celebrating.

The young Barrister, commended the organizers of this year’s call to bar, for the well organized three days event held at eagle square Abuja, from Tuesday 27th to Thursday 29th July amidst COVID restrictions. Asked about his next step after law school, He’ll like to take a one year break to go through NYSC before proceeding for his Masters degree, says the young Barrister.

The family is blessed with three young men who have proven to toe the path of success in their chosen careers. Mum and Dad, Mrs Folake and Sen Akanbi, were both excited and over joyed having just celebrated the success of the second born of the family, an Economist who got ACA certified barely 9 months ago and works as a Chartered Accountant/Finacial analyst with PWC UK. The first born is a Civil Engineer and CEO of Trifecta Integrated Services Ltd. Seeing the last born of the three boys progress in his chosen career calls for another round of celebrating God’s faithfulness.

Congratulations to AbdulMaleek Akanbi ESQ and parents for this laudable success.