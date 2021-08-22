.

…Says no political rally, campaign’ll hold in Isoko land

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

ISOKO Development Union, IDU, Youth Wing, weekend, told the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, to address with immediate effect, the issue of non-release of N80 million social security funds allegedly owed them by the commission, failing which it would commence a total lockdown of oil facilities in the Isoko nation.

It also said no political rally or campaign would “be allowed to hold in Isoko Nation starting from the forthcoming bye-election of Isoko South Constituency 1” if the issue is not addressed.

IDU youth wing, in a communique issued at Oleh, Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State, after its general assembly meeting, urged Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to use his good office to mandate the Commission to pay Isoko youths their Social Security funds from January to date.

The communique endorsed by the body’s President, Comrade Ede Hyacinth Ewariezi and Secretary, Comrade Unuafe Sunday Edewor, said continued silence by the Governor “of not granting the leadership of Isoko Development Union audience and appointment has empowered” the Commission “to aid and abet discord and disunity in Isoko Nation.”

The youths who later staged a peaceful protest at the IDU Secretariat noted in the communique, that; “the deliberate disregard to the leadership of Isoko IDU the apex Socio-Cultural body of Isoko Nation by the Governor and the Commission is an unwholesome development which will no longer be tolerated forthwith.”

Stressing the need for Okowa and the commission to “give due regard and respect to Isoko Development Union without further delay,” the communique urged the Governor to break the silence “regarding these issues raised to ensure Isoko Nation has peace and live in unity in line with his peace agenda.”

The communique emphasized: “We wish to state categorically that failure to address these issues as earlier raised with immediate effect, the youths of Isoko Ethnic Nationality would commence a total lockdown of Oil facilities in Isoko Nation and no political rally or campaign will be allowed to hold in Isoko Nation starting from the forthcoming bye-election of Isoko South Constituency 1.”

Vanguard News Nigeria