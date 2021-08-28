Sheyi Macckson

By Moses Nosike

In a bid to curb youth restiveness in the Niger Delta region, a United Kingdom based Management Consultant, Doctor, Sheyi Macckson Ejejigbe is set to launch his first book along side with a Non Governmental Organizations(NGO) and a App that will be downloaded from google play store in Warri, Delta state.

Ejejigbe recently made this known in Warri while addressing a press conference in preparation for the event.

According to him “ the theme, ‘Humanitarian and Entrepreneurship Banquet 2021’ holds tomorrow at Brown Hill Event Centre, Warri, Delta State. The event is aimed at creating a synergy between young entrepreneurs and indigenous NGOs. It would foster collaboration and build a formidable ecosystem for young people, technocrats and NGO founders, managers and members of staff. The SMEEJ Foundation is a people oriented non-profitable organisation with the mandate to support and building capacity among young people to be self-reliant. The core focal areas are Digital Technology, Entrepreneurship, Skills Acquisition, Mentorship, Civic participation, Research a NGO / Humanitarian Activities”.

Continuing Ejejigbe said that the vision of SMEEJ FOUNDATION is to build responsible, competent and reliable youths that can compete globally.

Speaking about his book, ‘NGO mastery’ he said, “it is a practical guide for running profitable, sustainable and impactful non-govermental organisation seamlessly. The book will educate and build the capacity of indigenous NGOs founders, managers and staff effectively. Based on my experiences with NGOs locally and internationally, this book is written to help Africans move from mediocre operators to major players in the non-profit niche”.

While commenting on the Youngo App, he said that the App is unique and specifically built for NGOs, youths/young entrepreneurs to get timely information on international and local opportunities. The Youngo App will enable young people to see what their counterparts are doing globally and inspire them to be self-reliant.

Ejejigbe further said that Youngo App will also assist young people to connect with technocrats home and abroad. “It affords young entrepreneurs to showcase their talents and advertise their products”.