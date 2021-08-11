By Boluwaji Obahopo

Senator Smart Adeyemi Health Insurance scheme for Kogi West Senatorial district kicked off on Tuesday in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

The Health Insurance scheme which is the brainwork of the senator representing Kogi West Senatorial axis, Senator Smart Adeyemi was flagged off at the Lokoja Primary Health Centre.

Flagging off the scheme, Senator Adeyemi said the scheme is for pregnant women and aged people in the Senatorial district.

He said 1000 pregnant women across the seven local government areas of district has already been captured for the scheme.

He said that the intervention on the health of pregnant women was an efforts to compliment what the State governor, Yahaya Bello is doing in the State health sector.

“The health insurance scheme will covered the pregnant women from conception stage, antenatal, point of delivery and even surgery in case there is need for Ceasetan section to deliver the pregnant women.

“I therefore enjoined pregnant women across the seven local government areas of Kogi West to come out and register for the scheme which will give them access to free ante natal and free drugs for period of nine months.”

Adeyemi jokingly urged people of the constituency to concentrate on procreation as the expectant numbers of beneficiaries for the scheme was yet to be achieved.

Senator Adeyemi pointed out that the next healthcare insurance scheme which is designed for aged people will be launched by the last quarters of this year, “We are taking over the medical responsibilities of the elderly. Please, tell your aged one from the age of 70, that they will have no reasons to worry about accessing health care henceforth.

“I cares for my people and will continue to defend the needs and aspirations of Kogi West people.”

The senator also promised to pay attention to the 22 ambulances with the state of aft medical facility he bought and shared across the state in 2012; sayingsome of the ambulances which has suffered wear and tears will be repaired and make functional again.

The lawmaker added that as students commenced next session in September, the School bursary scheme for students of institution of higher learning in the Senatorial district will simultaneously kicked off.

Adeyemi however seized the opportunity to appeal to all aggrieved party members who felt slighted during the just concluded APC wards congress to accept the outcome and unite behind the party.

The Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folashade Arike Ayoade commended the initiative of Senator Adwyemi for having pregnant women in mind at crucial stage of their pregnancy

Ayoade therefore called on other lawmakers both at state and federal level, and all other political office holders to emulate the good gesture of Senator Smart Adeymi whom she described as masses friendly.