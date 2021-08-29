.

….Any shop not opened will be taken over by Government

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

FOLLOWING the compliance by some civil servants to the sit at home order which was later suspended by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Sunday stressed that Civil Servants that failed to report to work on Monday, will not be paid their salaries.

Umahi, who frowned at the development, added that aside ensuring that defaulting civil servants didn’t receive their salary, he would further ensure they lose their job.

The Governor stated this during an All Progressives Congress, APC stakeholders meeting at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki.

According to him, “Any shop that is not opened tomorrow must be taken over by government. Our South-East is about to be destroyed, but we have to say no to that and fight to stop it.

“Let me tell you something. A lot of federal agencies have placed Ebonyi State on red alert. I give you example, the Aviation Ministry. It took my going to Abuja before they were able to come to give certain approvals for our airport.

“Other federal ministries have placed South-East on red alert. It is the highest level of foolishness. I want us to all help to stop this.

“The other Monday, not this immediate past one, many civil servants did not go to work. We decided not to pay them, but the spirit of God prevailed and we paid them. But anybody who fails to go to work tomorrow (Monday), will definitely cease to be a civil servant. The security agencies must take note of this.

“Security agencies must start parading everywhere. It is very important and I want us to all come out. Once in a while, let’s do a show of force that there is no any other party in the state, than the APC. Let’s save South-East.”

