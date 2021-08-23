.

Tension heightened in Orlu, Mbaise areas

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Despite the suspension of the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Transport companies have continued to suffer deadly blows especially in Owerri and other parts of the State.

Vanguard visited the Egbu Road in Owerri, on Monday, a location of the headquarters of major transport companies in Nigeria, largely owned by the Igbo businessmen and women.

They said they decided to close business every Monday’s of the week, as they alleged the enforcers of the Sit-at-home order targeted their vehicles, vandalise, burnt and killed some of their passengers, at Nkwogwo in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo.

But it was observed in major streets of Owerri, visited by Vanguard, showed that street traders, many shop owners opened for businesses as well as some banks operating within the Owerri metropolis. The streets of Wethedral, Douglas, Rotibi, Egbu, Port Harcourt and Aba roads.

However, for the transport companies visited by Vanguard, some officials who spoke said they would not want their names mentioned for security reasons.

The transport companies visited include; Chisco, The Young Shall Grow, Libra, and ABC transport companies among others.

Some of the officials seen talking to some intending passengers said: “While are you people complaining, you want sit-at-home and now you have seen it. The first sit-at-home declared by IPOB, our buses were set ablaze, some people were killed.

“We lost millions and our passengers were dealt with by these boys. Are you now expecting us to allow our buses to be on the road on Mondays, no way? You people must be joking.”

He continued: “We lost millions on that day the sit-at-home was first declared and this is the third week, even though they have suspended the sit-at-home. Our people are still very much afraid.

“Go around the transport companies and hear from them. Maybe many will not talk because of fear of attack. You talk today and tomorrow they will attack you. There is a need to stop this; our businesses are dying in Igboland.”

However, the fear of attacks have forced residents in Orlu Local Government Area and the Aboh, Ezinihitte Local Government Areas and other areas to stay at home despite IPOB, has suspended the exercise.

Some of them who spoke to Vanguard said the issues of killings, beheading and burning of commercial buses linked to the enforcers of the Sit-at-home order were enough reasons to stay at home to avoid being attacked.

Shops and street trading along Rotibi as well as some of the closed transport companies along Egbu road, on Monday in Owerri, Photos by Chinonso Alozie

