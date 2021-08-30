By Dennis Agbo

Despite withdrawal of the Monday sit-at-home directive earlier issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Enugu residents have continued to observe it.

Major and even residential streets remained deserted on Monday. The markets too were empty with nobody inside them even though their gates were open.

Markets such as Abakpa, Timber and New market monitored by our correspondent had nobody inside them.

The ever busy NOWAS Junction in Trans Ekulu was deserted as commercial transport operators, including tricylists withdrew their services.

Those who came out trekked long distances to search for shops to buy household items but all shops except for the kiosks operated by Northerners were opened.

Banks and schools were equally closed. Only very few petrol service stations opened with one gate to service few private cars that passed once in a while.

Those interviewed via telephone calls said they preferred to remain in their homes for the fear of being attacked. Others said it was because there was no transportation means.

However, a journalist, Mr. Oliver Ossai said his village in Udenu local government area of Enugu state did not observe the sit-at-home.