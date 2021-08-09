By Peter Okutu

The sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to protest continued detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Monday recorded partial compliance in Ebonyi state.

Most Indigenes of the State were seen going about their normal businesses while others were seen within their vicinity contemplating on the next line of action.

Vanguard gathered that all the Transport companies located along Afikpo road, opened for businesses as passengers were not seen boarding the vehicles to various destinations.

Some popular eateries including Crunchies opened for businesses with few customers seen patronizing them.

Some parks including popular Ishieke park located along waterworks road within the metropolis opened with car owners washing their cars.

However, commercial banks located on the axis of Ogoja road and Afikpo road did not open but their Automated Teller Machines, ATM were dispensing cash to customers.

Some shops opened for businesses in the capital city with both human and vehicular movements though not as it used to be before the sit-at-home was declared by IPOB.

The International Market in the capital city opened for business but lot one of it were completely empty without any form of business transactions going on while lot two was very busy with traders transacting their businesses when Vanguard visited the market. In lot three of the Market, while some shops opened, some did not.

Many filling stations in the capital city didn’t open for businesses while very few others opened.

Civil servants defied the sit-at-home order as they were seen in their offices at Ochudo City Secretariat and old government house, Abakaliki.

In schools, only National Examination Council (NECO) candidates were seen writing their exams when Vanguard visited Urban Model Secondary School, Okpaugwu, Girls High School, Azuiyiokwu and Overcomers Schools, Ozibo village, Echiaba Development Centre, Ebonyi local government area of the state.

The popular mechanic site was completely empty without any mechanic at work.

In the early hours of today, Security agents were see carrying out what they described as “Show of Force” in many patrol vans moving round the metropolis.

Vanguard authoritatively gathered that there was sporadic shooting this morning at Ugwuachara Community of Ebonyi Local Government Area of the State, causing panic and chaos in the area.

One of the victims of the shootout is a member of a new generation church in Ebonyi State.

The victim (names withheld) was reportedly shot in the eyes, following an unconfirmed report of a gun battle between security forces and some criminals.

A leader of the Church who do not want his name in print said: “I just got a call from a member of the Church that his wife has been shot in the eyes. Am sending a doctor to look at the situation of the wife. It is related to the Ugwuachara shooting.”

