By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Deputy National Youth Leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Onwuasoanya Jones, has called on Young Igbos not to be cowed into engaging in actions capable of destroying the achievements made so far in Igboland.

Jones made this call in Owerri, on Tuesday, regarding the killings, burning of houses, buses recorded during the Sit-at-home order declared in the South-East zone by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Monday.

He was of the view that many did not believe that the Igbos could progress rapidly in the way it is, after the Nigeria/Biafra civil war, breaking through in all human endeavours, saying that the enemies of Igbo would be happier to encourage violence in the region in order to crumble the economic development of the region after decades.

The Ohanaeze Deputy Youth Leader added that it would be unacceptable for anyone to be convinced to execute destructive agenda in his own fathers Land.

He said: “Ndigbo are envied for the fact that they have withstood the political persecution meted on them since Nigeria’s Independence and have continued to prosper, economically, educationally and in every other area of life.

“It is not interesting to the Islamic world that the Igbo is thriving against all odds and surviving every obstacle placed on their way to progress. So, it would be understandable if some mercenaries have been engaged to destabilize Ala Igbo and reverse or at least, arrest their further advancement in all areas of life.

“The true Igbo man will not allow a battle in his homestead. It is almost a cultural concept which an Igbo is trained with that you do everything to avoid allowing any fight in your house.”

He continued: “If you try to provoke a wise Igbo man into a fight in his house, he will drag you out either to a neutral ground or to your own house because he understands the damage that would be done to his house, even if he defeats you in that fight.

“It is therefore unconvincing to any reasonable Igbo mind that any group of true born Igbos would deliberately declare war on their Fatherland without external prodding.”

“These extraneous elements funding the destruction of Igbo land understood that the Igbo are also among the most fearless ethnic group in the world, hence, they needed to capture their fancy, before terrorizing them.

They know that the Igbo fears no man nor God and would most vehemently resist any idea that may aim to force them into a bottle of thoughts, because of their independent-mindedness on issues, ” Jones said.

Vanguard News Nigeria