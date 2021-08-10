By Chinonso Alozie

A legal luminary, Prince Christopher Muo, on Tuesday, said the disruption of the National Examination Council, NECO, Mathematics Examination in the southeast zone may keep students at their homes for the next four years.

Muo said this to newsmen in Owerri, while reacting to the inability of students to write their NECO Mathematics Exams, as a result of the Sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in the Zone on Monday.

He added the failure of the students to write their examinations could be an impediment to the educational development of the children in the region.

However, the Lawyer called on the Igbo leaders to quickly intervene and urged the NECO’s management to reschedule the Mathematics examination for all the students in the South East.

According to Muo, “I have been the Chairman of a missionary school management committee for over five years and I am still serving in the said capacity. As chairman of a school management committee, I have seen first hand what the disruption of school calendar and school attendance does to children. It is often a life time disruption of the child’s development path.”

“To miss out on mathematics examination in Nigeria may keep some of those children at home for the next four years. They will form the recruiting mass for the emerging militia of angry jobless youths attacking the Nigerian society.

“On this note, I urge all of us to lend a voice and ask NECO to reschedule Mathematics examination for all the candidates in South East states of Nigeria,” he said.