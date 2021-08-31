By Emmanuel Okogba

Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that former coach Alex Ferguson who brought him to Manchester United for his first stint at the club was one of the reasons he came back.

Ronaldo completed a senastional return to the club that started him on his road to stardom on Tuesday after completing his medicals and other requirements.

Ferguson, during his time as Manchester United’s coach bought Ronaldo from Sporting Lisbon for a fee of £12.24 million after his revealing performance to make him the club’s first Portugese player , and at the time, the most expensive teenager in English football history.

In his first message to formally announce his return to the club, Ronaldo took to Instagram and wrote, “Everyone who knows me, knows about my never ending love for Manchester United. The years I spent in this club where absolutely amazing and the path we’ve made together is written in gold letters in the history of this great and amazing institution.



“I can’t even start to explain my feelings right now, as I see my return to Old Trafford announced worldwide. It’s like a dream come true, after all the times that I went back to play against Man. United, and even as an opponent, to have always felt such love and respect from the supporters in the stands. This is absolutely 100% the stuff that dreams are made of!



“My first domestic League, my first Cup, my first call to the Portuguese National team, my first Champions League, my first Golden Boot and my first Ballon d’Or, they were all born from this special connection between me and the Red Devils. History has been written in the past and history will be written once again! You have my word!



I’m right here!

I’m back where I belong!

Let’s make it happen once again!



PS – Sir Alex, this one is for you…”

Ronaldo is expected to make his debut against Newcastle in a week 4 fixture after the international break.

Vanguard News Nigeria