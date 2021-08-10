Fast-rising artist, Ruger has signed a residency endorsement deal with Eko Hotels. The six-concert deal will see the ‘Bounce’ crooner perform once a month starting from this Sunday, August 15th, 2021 at The Lagos Irish Pub, Eko Hotels & Suites by 6 pm WAT, and we’ve got all the details!

Ruger who is signed to music mogul and former Mavin artiste, D’Prince’s Jonzing World Entertainment expressed his excitement about the deal and was full of praise to God, his record label, and his growing fanbase. He promised an exciting ride for fans and guests who attend the shows.

F&B Manager at Eko Hotels, Hicham Gemayel noted that the deal was a win-win for all parties involved and promised concert-goers an unforgettable music and hospitality experience.