By Ayo Onikoyi

Fast-rising singer and songwriter, Bolaji Afolabi, popularly known as Mabiva, is getting ready to thrill fans with his new single, Jofunmu, which he said would be released to the delight of many music lovers soon.

The young talented record producer who comes from a music and entertainment enthusiastic family hinted that the new track, though yet to be released, has gathered a good number of positive reviews ahead of its release.

Speaking about his rising career, Mabiva said he developed his love for music at a tender age, from his uncle who was a musician and a guitarist, adding that he has always enjoyed the thrill of adding emotions to music in his words.

“I started making music officially in 2015, and I recorded a demo track in 2020. Surprisingly, it gave me recognition and positive feedback from friends, fans, and family as I was propelled to keep recording more songs.”

The Nigerian-born star, who is based in the United Kingdom has featured on some major stage performances including internationally recognized Events.

Growing up, Mabiva found himself experimenting with and being immersed in a range of styles of music. While in school he would coordinate the drum section and play drums to all the pupils at the assembly ground. After school, he would be with his uncle, a Fuji musician who taught him how to write and compose lyrics.

With an open-minded and fierce Interest in anything musical. Mabiva intends to carve out something that’s his own and is ultimately ready to bring his talent to the world stage.

