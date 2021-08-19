.

“The Taliban take control of Afghanistan as Al Qaeda turns 33 years 3 days old and exactly 33 months 3 weeks after one of its founders (Mullah Abdul Gani Baradar) was released by request of the U.S. Government.

Also the Taliban conveniently timed their capture of Kabul exactly 33 years 3 months after the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan began.

Are you aware of the occultic symbolism of the number 3? If not read up on it and find out.

Finally take a look at the registration number of the U.S. military plane that was evacuating people out of Kabul on the day the Taliban took over in the picture below.

If you read it backwards the number is 911! The numbers also also represents the figures and date of 1984 according to the Jewish calender!

Did you ever read the famous book 1984 by Gerge Orwell? If not please do so and you will discover how prophetic it was about what is going on in the world today.

Is all this a conicidence? I doubt it very much. Satan always leaves a little signpost about all he and his agents are doing in and to our world. It is left for the wise and discerning to recognise them.

In my view this whole show is a deep conspiracy orchestrated by those that represent the forces of darkness on earth and the hidden hand.

Everything that is happening in Afghanistan and elsewhere today (including Nigeria) was carefully crafted and planned.

This is not a conspiracy theory: these are FACTS! I fear for Nigeria and the world.

I fear because most people have no idea about what is unfolding and what the New World Order is all about”

Vanguard News Nigeria