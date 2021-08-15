By Emem Idio – Yenagoa

YOUTHS of Bayelsa State have been advised to be exemplary in their conduct and uphold virtues that will bring glory and commendation to the state and country.

The admonition was made by the Director – General of the Bayelsa State Centre for Youth Development, Chief Ombu Okubukapo while addressing youths drawn from all parts of the state during this year’s World Youths Day celebration.

He said it was high time Bayelsa youths embrace peace and hard work and shun negative vices like pipeline vandalism, kidnapping, cultism which he said are capable of scaring away investors

According to him, the prosperity administration led by Governor Douye is poised to galvanised the potentials and empower youths through the Centre for Youth Development.

Okubukapo stated that the occasion of the World Youth Day was meant to educate youths and the public on the issues of concern and to mobilise political will and resources to address global problems and to celebrate and reinforce achievements of humanity.

In his lecture, the guest lecturer, Fyneman Magbisa of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State, while reiterating the aim of the celebration was to give accolades to the youths as a productive force worldwide.

He said this year’s theme, “Transforming Food Systems,Youth innovation for Human and Planetary Health” was apt as it highlights that the successes of such a global efforts will not be achieved without meaningful participation of the young people.

According to him, othercrucial challenges must also be addressed such as the inter linkages embodied by 2030 agenda including, poverty reduction ,social inclusion, health care, biodiversity conservation, climate change mitigation.