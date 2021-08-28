It’s definitely a new dawn at the corporate office of In-House Entertainment Limited, Lagos and Ibadan, where a new event planning company is birthed. In-House Entertainment Limited has been at the forefront of some major events in Lagos and the southwest of Nigeria, in the last 11years.

The company has birthed events like Eko Music Festival, endorsed by the Lagos State Government, Ile Ife Fiesta, endorsed by the Ooni of Ife, Lagos Birthdays, Birthdays in Ibadan, Enterprising Women Awards, Lagos CEO Awards, etc.

The CEO of In-House Entertainment Limited, Ambassador Ayo George spoke to journalists in Lagos on the reason for the newly birthed “The Ayo George Event”, he said, “We at In-House Entertainment felt it was time to take our services closer to our clients and prospects. We have been in the showbiz industry for over a decade, and we have had the privilege to host high profile personalities at various events created by our company, so we can now afford to create an event planning company that can further give existing clients and prospects the experience that comes with The Ayo George Signature. We have hosted Senator Kola Balogun, Honorable Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Hon. Fateema Aduke Mohammed, RT. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Alayeluwa, Ooni of Ife, Hon. Akin Alabi, the immediate ex-governor of Oyo State, Late Senator Abiola Ajimobi, and a barrage of celebrities”.

“We have overtime created great times and experiences for a lot of personalities, both the high class and the average Nigerian, and we are now going the whole 9yards. Clients should expect the creative prowess of “The Brain Box”. We want to create wedding experiences that will forever be in the minds of our clients. The Ayo George Events is about corporate and social events, we have all the resources and vendors at our disposal, and we are looking forward to creating great memories”, he concluded.

The Ayo George Events is expected to package weddings, birthdays, burials, corporate launch, product launches, while In-House Entertainment Limited continues with the concerts and shows.