.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Ebonyi State, Mrs Bamai Mercy Dawuda, Monday called on corps members to show good character, hard work and the practice of the entrepreneurial skills they acquired during their stay in the Orientation camp.

Mrs Bamai stated this during the closing ceremony of the 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream ‘I’ orientation course at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Old MacGregor College, Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state.

The State Coordinator expressed joy that about 1,563 corps members who were registered and sworn in by the Chief Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Elvis Ngene, represented by Hon. Patrick Iheanachor Chima had a hitch-free orientation course in the camp.

She commended the conduct of the corps members during their orientation course in the camp, saying their ‘display of togetherness’ encouraged her to adjudge ‘that the objectives of the scheme in developing common ties among the youths in promoting national unity and integration are being accomplished.’

She, however, explained that the posting letters of the corps members were done in consideration of their areas of specialization and in accordance with the NYSC posting policy revolving on four critical areas of the economy including education, health, agriculture and rural Infrastructure.

Bamai urged the corps members to accept their posting letters with a good faith by going to their places of primary assignment and discharge their duties to leave a good legacy during their service year.

“I, therefore, urge you to accept your posting letters with good faith and go out the nooks and crannies in Ebonyi and leave an indelible footprint in the sands of time, posterity will surely remember you for leaving Ebonyi State better than you met it.

“My dear compatriots, it is a well known fact that our dear nation is facing some challenges presently, but I want to assure you today that by the grace of God we will surely overcome it, to do this we need to be committed to good character, practice hard work and honest, commitment to excellence and courage, self-discipline and perseverance, show compassion, show respect to others, and also maintain self-respect, discourage disunity and promote unity, with all this in place our nation will regain its pride of place in the committee of the nations.”

The Coordinator commended the support and encouragement to the scheme by the State Governor, Engr. David Nweze Umahi and further appreciated the contributions of all the collaborating agencies especially the security agencies for the successful execution of the orientation programme in the camp.

She implored the corps members to be good ambassadors of their families, NYSC scheme, their various states and the entire nation.

“My dear children as you leave this camp today, to your various places of primary assignment, I implore you to be good representatives of your families, NYSC scheme and anywhere you may find yourself, be highly responsible, discipline, security conscious and above all, put God first in all you do. Endeavour to put into practice all you were able to learn while on camp especially the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurial Development (SAED) Programme. Ensure that you continue your post-camp training bearing in mind the paid job is no more available.”

She promised to be visiting the corps members at their Local Government of service and expressed optimism that with God’s support, dedication and selflessness in discharging their duties, they will have a successful service year.

Vanguard News Nigeria