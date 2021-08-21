Shippers’ Council seeks NASS intervention in collection of fees

By Godfrey Bivbere

Nigerian Shippers’ Council, NSC, is seeking the intervention of the National Assembly, NASS, to enable it to commence collection of the one per cent Freight Stabilisation Fee, FSF, as contained in its establishing Act.

The Council made the appeal at the ongoing 2022-2024 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF & FSP) Interactive Session with MDAS at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

Speaking at the ongoing 2022-2024 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF & FSP) engagement sessions at the House of Representatives Committee on Finance with heads of Federal Government agencies, the Executive Secretary/ Chief Executive Officer of the NSC, Emmanuel Jime, said though the Council is empowered by the Act to collect the fee on all exports and imports, it has not been able to do so.

Jime stressed that with the growing cost of running the Shippers’ Council, it is imperative for it to explore all sources of revenue including the fee.

He also told the House Committee that the main source of the Council’s revenue is the quarterly two per cent of the total seven per cent Ports Development Levy, PDL, which is not fixed.

Jime also noted that the two per cent PDL usually collected through the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, and remitted to the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, is determined by the Customs, adding, ‘‘we’re not really involved.”

He stated further: “There this statutory source of revenue, one per cent charges on export and import. Since Shippers’ Council was established, that particular source of revenue has never been accessed and I’m taking it up with the supervising Ministry and it is also one area that I will ultimately be going to seek support from the other side (lawmakers)”.

To find a way out of the challenge, Chairman of the Committee, James Faleke, invited Customs, Budget Office and the Accountant General to another meeting on Monday.

