MKH Investment, an investment management company, which recently extended its operations from Lagos to Ibadan, has launched its premier housing project, MKH Parkview Estate, Ibadan, with a groundbreaking ceremony held recently.

During the ceremony at Ido community, Ibadan, CEO, MKH Investment, Muibi Kehinde, said the goal is for the company to promote affordable housing, promising durability, modern amenities and facilities while merging smart homes’ features.

“I won’t lay much emphasis on the quality of this development; the experience will speak for itself.

“In a few weeks, this bare land will gradually transform into a city. Contrary to existing beliefs, Ibadan is as profitable and marketable as other major cities in Nigeria because of the peace and tranquility that it offers.

“Just last week, we allocated plots to our investors at Primehood Estate, our first estate in Ibadan, and it’s been an interesting experience so far,” he said.

Speaking on the uniqueness of the project, he added that “the MKH Parkview Estate consists of housing units that are designed for maximum comfort.

“It comprises two and three-bedroom apartments built to meet specific housing needs

“Depending on the choice of the investors and the package they choose to go with, the bungalows come fully furnished at different prices.”

One of the special guests at the event, Shina Peller, expressed his belief in the brand.

Peller said: “I like what I see here today, and I am happy to be a part of this groundbreaking ceremony.

“I have taken a close look at the materials, and the videos, and I can say that this is a good project for anyone with a vision in the Ibadan real estate market.

“The location is also good and very affordable for the promised value,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria