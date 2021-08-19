By Luminous Jannamike

A group, Shamies Unusual Hearts Foundation, has called for increased support for vulnerable persons in Nigeria.

The Executive Director of SUHF, Ms. Sara Abdul, made this call while presenting mattresses, medical supplies, toiletries and other materials to inmates of the Kuje Correctional Centre (Kuje Prison) in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to her, “This segment of our society must not be forgotten. We all must do our bit to ameliorate their suffering and reinforce their hope of a better future. We have over 1,000 inmates in this facility.”

Speaking also, Mr Ebenezer Akarah, the President of BTC Bars Group, the gesture should spur other Nigerians to do the little they could to alleviate the suffering of the poor.

He said: We take this as our corporate social responsibility to reach out, not only to the inmates, but to others that need help. I will love to see other foundations and people take this kind of step. I feel great to be part of this humanitarian gesture.”

While receiving the items on behalf of the inmates, the Deputy Correctional Comptroller, Kuje Command, DCC Gabriel Agada, gave the assurance that the materials donated to the inmates would be judiciously used for their upkeep.