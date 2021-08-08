.

… Appeals to Resident Doctors to Call-Off Strike

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

The Secretary of the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, has expressed confidence in governor Mai Mala Buni led the caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The SGF spoke weekend in Jalingo, Taraba state capital.

He said, “the consensus arrangement for the ward Congress was well thought of.

“I also have confidence in the leadership of Governor Maimala Buni.

“What we saw at the Ward congresses is what will obtain at the local government congresses.

“Stakeholders in every local government area would be allowed to choose leaders of their choice without any undue interference.”

He also appealed to resident doctors across the country to call off their strike.

According to him, “my appeal to the doctors is for them to call off their strike.

“This is for the benefit of their patients and also for the ethics of their profession which is not to allow people suffer unnecessarily.

“Government would be responsive and would also take steps to ensure this issue that has lingered for so long is addressed.

“It is a shared responsibility for all tiers of government and we will have to articulate every policy direction to ensure that these incessant strikes are totally stopped because it hurts the system.”

