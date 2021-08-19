By Cynthia Alo

The Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) region remains an excellent hub for future upstream growth with opportunities and a ready market for diversification into other allied areas such as refining, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and power.

These among others were the views of Dr. ABC Orjiako, Chairman, Seplat Energy Plc at the annual Sub-Saharan Africa Oil/Gas Conference held in Houston Texas, where he urged Africans and foreign investors alike to harness the growth potential of African developing countries to boost development and global growth.



READ ALSO:Reps summon Customs, AGF, others over Shippers’ Council revenue

Orjiako, the keynote speaker for the Oil/Gas Conference themed, “The Future of Upstream, Advancing Digitization and Gas Development Options in Sub-Saharan Africa” said the challenges of Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) present a significant opportunity for those seeking returns.

The chairman of Seplat is of firm belief that energy corporations must show responsibility in neutralising their respective emission footprints and sign up for climate change policies that will protect the environment, while SSA policy makers should embrace programmes that will strike the needed balance. He stated: “The fastest-growing economies in the world lie in Africa/developing nations and considering Africa’s electricity/power deficit.

“As the world moves toward energy transition with Climate Change/ESG Advocacy/Policy Changes dominating the energy discussion, Gas will continue to play an increasingly important role. Gas will play a strategic role as a transition fuel, boosting economic growth and development by providing needed energy access.

“While we face headwinds of energy transition and the climate change narrative, we must see these as an opportunity to evolve and be resilient. Oil and Gas will remain part of the energy mix, and as such, we must be creative and environmentally responsible to survive and thrive.

“While we see a substantial push to cleaner energy and focus on climate change, fossil fuels will remain an essential part of the overall energy mix, especially for emerging markets and developing countries. Fossil fuels (especially cleaner natural Gas) remain a crucial game-changer for Africa regarding energy access”, Orjiako further noted.

According to him, Seplat Energy Plc is on course with its strategic vision to “provide cleaner Energy Solutions to drive sustainable growth”.

Seplat is prioritizing Environmental, Social and corporate Governance (ESG) paradigms through its consistent midstream business development which is at the centre of Energy Transition Commitment.

Seplat is driven primarily by addressing climate change, knowing that commercial success will eventually follow.