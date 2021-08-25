.

By Steve Oko

Senator Theodore Orji representing Abia Central has urged the federal and state governments to immortalise the late former First Lady, Lady Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi; and the wife of the late Premier of the defunct Eastern region, Mrs Adanma Okpara who died early this week.

Senator Orji who was the immediate-past Governor of the state said that both matriarchs lived lives of legacies and served the country sacrificially together with their late husbands that they deserved to be immortalised to encourage integrity and patriotism.

Mrs Aguiyi-Ironsi, 98; and Mrs Okpara, 97 who died at 24-hour intervals hailed from Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State.

“I urge their families, the State and the Federal Governments to assist in keeping their legacies alive as to immortalize them while at the same time, serving as veritable guides for the future generations, especially in these decadent days when missiles are guided and men misguided”, Orji said.

He said Abia had lost great assets by the demise of the two heroines.

Senator Orji in a press release by his Media and Legislative aide, Mr Eddy Onuzurike, condoled with members of the deceased families and Abia State in general.

It read in part: The exits of our exceptional matriarchs, ladies Victoria Aguiyi Ironsi and Adanma Okpara were a huge loss to our dear state.

“It was the exit of two exceptional and most celebrated matriarchs in Abia.

“These Ladies experienced the darkest segment of our history as General Johnson Umunnakwe Aguiyi Ironsi was brutally assassinated in a counter-coup in 1966, while Dr M I Okpara, Premier of Eastern Region went on exile at the Demise of Biafra.

“Victoria and Adanma, in a fatal coincidence are no more today having gone the way of all mortals. They highly exemplified the biblical virtuous woman and brought to the fore the dictum that marriage is for better and for worse.

“By their exits, Umuahia North LGA, Abia in general and as a matter of fact, the entire Nation, have been robbed of mother-figures whose lifestyles, stoicism and amiability will be greatly missed for a long time to come.

“These Grand Ladies, epitomes of rare motherhood departed at the same time and same age having achieved so much, keeping their families and communities intact.

“It could be rightly argued that what their spouses lost in age were added to theirs as compensation for loyalty and uncommon diligence. Spectacularly they were a few years shy of one hundred!”

Vanguard News Nigeria