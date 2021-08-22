Sen Mantu's death painful, huge loss to Nigeria ― Gov Sule

By David Odama

Former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu

NASARAWA State Governor Abdullahi Sule has described the death of former Deputy Senate President, Nasir Mantu as a painful and huge loss to Nigeria and Nigerians especially the Plateau state.

Governor Sule who described late Mantu as a political titan, amiable, down-to-earth gentleman, and a friend made the remark at the residence of the late Mantu during a condolence visit to the family at the weekend in Abuja.

The Nasarawa State Governor who was received on behalf of the family by the son of the deceased, Musa Mantu prayed Allah to grant the deceased Rahama and protect his family while signing the condolence register.

Similarly, the state government said it benefited immensely from the stained heroism and sacrifices of the policemen and a driver on the convoy of the Deputy Governor killed by armed robbers two years ago.

Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Emmanuel Akabe made the remarks during a prayer session organised by staff of his office in honour of the deceased.

It would be recalled that on the evening of twentieth August 2019, the convoy of the state Deputy Governor ran into a gang of armed robbers along the ‘Many Have Gone’ area of Nasarawa Eggon-Akwanga road where three policemen, Inspector Andrew Daniel, Sergeant Panan Dashit and Sergeant Sunday Daniel as well as the driver of the pilot vehicle, Adamu Audu were killed by the robbers in the state.

Staffers of the Deputy Governor’s office organised a prayer session to recognise the gallantry deceased which Dr Emmanuel Akabe said has led to the establishment of the Mobile Police Training College at Ende Hills.

According to him, their sacrifice has paid off as the police training institution has provided adequate security for communities around the area and travellers plying the once dreadful road which hitherto was a flashpoint of armed robbery incidents, just as he lauded the deceased police personnel and those who survived the ugly incident for their act of bravery, calling for continuous prayers for their souls and their families.

In a remark, Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Deputy Governor, Mr Stephen Dogo said what led to the demise of the three policemen and a civilian is something that cannot be forgotten in a hurry, hence, the prayer session and appreciated the Deputy Governor for the support rendered to their families, calling on staff to show love for one another.

Aide-de-camp, ADC, and the Chief Protective Detail, CPD to the Deputy Governor, Inspector Christopher Dasur and Galadima Isreal acknowledged that it was the mercy of God that saved the lives of those who returned home on that fateful day and sued for more support to the families of their lost colleagues who they described as true heroes, saying their memories will remain fresh in their minds.

