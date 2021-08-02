A 60-year-old security guard, Igbakura Tyoper, on Monday, appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, Abuja, for allegedly stealing 170 chickens.

The police charged Tyoper, who lives in old Kutunku Gwagwalada, FCT, with criminal breach of trust, cheating and theft.

The prosecution counsel, Dabo Yakubu told the court that the complainant, Ochi Christabel of Block 2 UATH quarter Gwagwalada, Abuja, reported the matter at the police station on July 26.

Yakubu said that the complainant employed the defendant in February as a security guard and handed over 1,020 chickens to take care of.

He said that the complainant later discovered that 170 chickens worth N452,000 were missing and the defendant could not also give an account of three bags of chicken feed worth N28,000.

Yakubu said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 311 320 and 286 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defence counsel, Patrick Onuh prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms, citing sections 158 and 162 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, ACJA.

He said the defendant was presumed innocent until proven guilty by the law, adding that the defendant would not jump bail or interfere with investigation in the matter if any.

Magistrate Yusuf Ibrahim admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one reasonable surety in like sum, who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Ibrahim ordered that the surety must have a definite and verifiable address to the satisfaction of the court.

He ordered that the surety must swear to an affidavit to forfeit the bail bond if the defendant jumps bail.

Ibrahim also ordered that the defendant and the surety must provide valid means of identification to the satisfaction of the court.

He adjourned the case until August 30 for hearing.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria