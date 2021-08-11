Security agencies mount surveillance on Orlu, Mbaise brothels, uncompleted buildings in Imo

3 hotels raided in Orlu

We want to stop terrorism in Imo ― Police

By Chinonso Alozie

Combined security agencies have intensified surveillance on some identified brothels, private residence, uncompleted buildings as well as forests where hoodlums allegedly planned their attacks on police stations at Orlu, Mbaise areas of Imo State.

Vanguard gathered Wednesday in Owerri, that the move by the security agencies on the surveillance operation was started last Sunday.

An intelligence officer who spoke to Vanguard said the arrangement was concluded after the places where hoodlums have taken as their camps for meetings were uncovered, adding that it was part of the moves to maintain a secured environment for businesses to thrive in the State.

It was gathered that so far within the Orlu Local Government Area, the number of hotels that have been raided by security agencies have increased to three. The locations of the hotels included Okporo, Amaifeke and Ihitte Owerre communities.

Vanguard was told that while the operation is still ongoing in the Orlu axis that the plans are on top gear to move to Mbaise areas to comb the area.

However, when Vanguard called the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mike Mbatam, he said shortly that “What we are doing is to nib in the bud the act of terrorism and restore peace in Imo State.

When Vanguard asked him what about the suspects arrested during the operations especially the commercial sex workers arrested in some hotels, he said: “They will be investigated and if they are not found culpable they will be released.”

