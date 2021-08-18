By Peter gwuatu

Securities dealers in Nigeria have concluded arrangements to review strategies for the nation’s economic growth and development at an interface scheduled to bring top-level financial experts and government functionaries together.

The forum, tagged National Workshop with the theme, “ Leveraging the financial markets to achieve double-digit economic growth for Nigeria”, is being organized by the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) to identify the gaps in the government’s utilization of the financial market and the way forward.

The Institute’s President. Mr. Olatunde Amolegbe, in a statement, said the National Workshop’s Theme was timely in view of the various challenges facing the financial market and the need to reposition the market for optimal utilization by all sectors.

“ As financial engineers and wealth creators, we advise the governments regularly, on the imperative of utilizing the financial market to build infrastructure. This is the basis for this year’s Workshop Theme. Our market is largely untapped despite its potential to generate revenue for accelerated infrastructure development.

“ The Workshop is specially packaged to enable top-level decision-makers in the government and private sector to come up with initiatives that will enhance the overall development of the economy through investment opportunities in the financial market.

“ Over the years, successive governments at all tiers had taken advantage of the market to execute development projects. This model should be renewed as one of the ways to minimize incessant government borrowing. It is not a gainsaying that there is a correlation between the development of the capital market and the economy.