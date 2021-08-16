…Says victory good for Africa’s democracy

By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has congratulated Zambian opposition leader, Hakainde Hichilema on his deserving victory at the nation’s Presidential election.

The opposition leader Hichilema was pronounced the winner by the country’s electoral body after a landslide victory with over a million votes more than incumbent President, Edgar Lungu.

Hichilema got his victory on the sixth attempt having presented himself in five previous Presidential elections in the country without success.

Reacting to Hichilema’s victory in a statement on Monday, Secondus, the leader of the main opposition party in Nigeria said ‘it’s a sweet victory that will help to deepen democracy in Africa.’

“This is how it should be, PDP did it in Nigeria in 2015 and stabilized our democracy,” he added.

The PDP leader noted that what differentiates African democracy and the rest of the World is in the conduct of elections pointing that once African countries start getting it right, the sky will be their limit.

He further called on other Africa countries to take a cue from the good news coming out of Zambian democracy.

