By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Following the renewed upsurge in agitations for secession by some groups and individuals in the country, a group of eminent Nigerians will on Thursday gather in Abuja at a roundtable to examime the issue with a view to proffering far-reaching recommendations.

The one-day conference which will see Kano state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, delivering a keynote address will have several other discussants including a former Governor of Lagos State and Minister for Works and Housing, Mr Raji Fashola SAN, former governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Senator Peter Nwaboshi, Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Hajia (Dr.) Ramatu Tijjani -Aliyu and Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

The event slated for Thursday August 5, 2021 at Ladi Kwali conference center, Sheraton Abuja, is a brain- child of the APC Press Corps.

The public lecture series with he theme “Sustaining United and Indivisible Nigeria: A myth or Reality”, is aimed at contributing to the intellectual development of the nation’s democracy.

Chairman, organizing committee of the event, Mr Babatunde Ayeni, in a statement disclosed that the National Chairman, APC Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC and Governor of Yobe State, Hon. Mai Mala Buni will chair the occasion.

Other prominent Nigerians expected to speak at the event include; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Minister of Trade and Investments, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva; Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo SAN; Member, House of Representatives, Hon. James Faleke; Director General of the Voice of Nigeria VON, Mr Osita Okechukwu; and the Director General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF, Salihu Moh. Lukman among others.

The statement noted that: “The public lecture series is aimed at providing workable template options for effective good governance and serve as a medium for the deepening of democratic norms and institutions by engaging key players in politics, public administration, academia and economy. Report and suggestions on the lecture will be made available to the party and interested members of the public.”

On the choice of Governor Ganduje as the keynote speaker, the statement said the governor’s impeccable political antecedents and being an active participant in the on-going Nigerian project was considered.

“In discussing Nigeria’s diversity, we believe that Governor Ganduje has a lot of experience to share with Nigerians. Being a product of the premier University of Ibadan though born in Kano. It is also a fact that Governor Ganduje’s daughter married a Yoruba man. In addition, Dr. Ganduje’s network of close friends and associates cut across the nation’s geopolitical zones”, the statement said.

Vanguard News Nigeria