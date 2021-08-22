By Ayo Onikoyi

One of Nigeria’s biggest gospel music exports, Sammie Okposo is in a gay mood right now. The multiple award-winning artist who recently turned 50 shared his thoughts on turning 50, expressing his gratitude to God for the landmark.

“Turning 50 has been an exciting journey and God has been faithful. When we were much younger, we used to think that the people in their 50s were very old but we know better now. I am most grateful to God that I’m alive to celebrate my 50th, especially after the whole world was plagued with the COVID-19 pandemic.

So for me, to be alive to celebrate my 50th in good health, there is a lot to be grateful for. Even though we couldn’t celebrate with a big party because of the Covid-19 restrictions, we’re still able to mark it with a few family and friends. I am on the fifth floor now, I’m grateful but the best of Sammie Okposo is yet to come”.

Speaking about his ongoing American tour, he said the second leg of the tour will kick off by September.

“We just finished the first leg of our US tour which started in June but we had to take a break in July to attend to some commitments here in Nigeria. The second leg of the tour will kick off in September and we will be on tour till the end of October in Maryland, Atlanta, Dallas, Indianapolis, California, among others. We would have another break and return to Nigeria to attend some already lined up commitments in November and back to the US by December for the third leg of the tour”.

Vanguard News Nigeria