By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government, through, the Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, has sealed with the issuance of “Stop-Work” order to two Steel and Iron manufacturing companies in Ikorodu, Sun flag and Top Steel companies over environmental law infraction and safety concerns.

LASEPA, also seized the opportunity to warn all other steel and Iron manufacturing companies, operating in the axis to ensure their activities are in tandem and within the permissible state environmental standards.

The General Manager, Dr. (Mrs) Adedolapo Fasawe, who led the enforcement team to the two companies, decried the squalid and unsafe working conditions, as workers were observed conducting their duties with minimal risk control to staff, their surrounding communities and the state at large.

Dr. Fasawe, a seasoned Public and mental health expert, further described the situation as “grave”, citing the negative effects to the immediate and long-term well-being of those working, living and sadly, the most vulnerable population, the children, elderly, infirmed who are worst affected by this gross misuse of the shared environment of Lagos State.

She expressed concern over the inherent danger of explosions, fires, and other public safety risks owing to poor housekeeping.

The General Manager, described the development as “worrisome,” revealing that the visit followed complaints received from residents of the area, environmental monitoring data and the outcome of surveillance conducted by LASEPA three days prior to the official visit.

The visit revealed that most of the activities going on in the Ikorodu industrial area do not comply with Lagos State environmental standards, as well as international best practices vis-à-vis industrial waste management and circularity.

According to Fasawe: “There are environmentally friendly ways to carry out recycling activities, Lagos State is promoting and encouraging a shift from linear to a circular economy.

“The government under Gov. Sanwo-Olu encourages recycling but not at the expense of our peoples’ lives and the environment.

“A lot of the machines being used here for recycling are archaic, poorly maintained, not fit for purpose under current and future environmental standards.

“They release large quantities of noxious gases, fumes and other hazardous substances which are a direct result of prioritizing profit over the planet and people.

“As a government, we will continue to do everything within our power to ensure that the quality of air which our residents breathe and indeed all environmental media (land, soil, flora, fauna) is not negatively impacted by industrial activities.”

Speaking further, the General Manager revealed that the State Government in partnership with the World Bank sited six pilot Air Quality Monitoring Stations located in Akoka, Jakara-Island Ipaja, Ikeja, Lekki and Ikorodu.

“These monitoring stations track all vital air quality indices as well as provide data on distribution and flow of pollution events from source to receptors.

“Historical and real-time measurements from the pilot Air Quality Monitoring Station in Ikorodu has repeatedly shown a high level of various by-products of iron recycling operations in the air around Ikorodu and as far as downwind as Lagos Island.”Dr Fasawe stated.

“These standardized air quality measurements, backed by the best in meteorological science, has greatly assisted LASEPA to identify pollution by source, type/components, and potential for realistic dispersal/spread to other parts of the State and Country,” Fasawe added.

According to her, all sealed up plants must provide an environmental action and clean-up plan, a detailed environmental management policy document, as well as normalize all necessary State government documents and taxes before being considered for reopening.

Fasawe stressed that it became expedient without any bias for workers’ safety and due consideration for the environment.

She said the agency would not be deterred in its commitment to rid the state of all environmental nuisances, as it would embark on continuous monitoring and surveillance exercise across the metropolis.

Meantime, Mr. Pankaj Mutreja the General Manager, Sunflag Steel Nigeria Limited and Adilya Pathalk of Top Steel Company, respectively, expressed assurance to comply with all environmental laws of the state and stop all environmental infractions in their operations.

