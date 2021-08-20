….Says 200 lives lost in 4 years

THE Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday, decried the worsening situation of insecurity across the country, saying the South West has lost more than N3 billion as payment to kidnappers, while over 200 lives have been lost in four years, as a result of the menace.

Speaking during the fourth edition of the Southwest Security Stakeholders Group, SSSG conference, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Aare Adams said that South West has been ravaged by senseless kidnappings, adding that the zone has lost a good number of sons and daughters to the killer herdsmen and bandits.

His words: “The spate of insecurity in the country didn’t spare anyone, even our leader, an Afenifere chieftain, and former secretary to the Government, Olu Falae, had a terrible experience with the kidnappers. He was kidnapped and his farm was destroyed. He lost several millions to the ugly incident.

“Also, residents of Igangan, Ibarapa in Oke Ogun area of Oyo State, have had their fair share of the troubles of banditry and killings. They are always at the mercy of bandits and marauders, who masquerade as herders.

“The situation in the country is so worrisome that travelers can hardly travel for a journey of six hours in the country without facing the trauma of being kidnapped or killed by bandits. Despite the economic situation of the country, Yoruba land has lost more than N3 billion as ransom to kidnappers and the lives lost within the space of four years is over 200.”

He, however, insisted that the call for state police is important and urgent.

He said: “Recently, Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State told residents of the state to take up arms in self-defence, while his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom had said it severally.

“These statements truly affirmed the need for self-government or regionalism where state governors would control the police and other security architecture of their states. As the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, I rose to the occasion two years ago and convened an all-inclusive meeting that would chart a new course in securing the southwest region.

“Thus, the Southwest Security Stakeholders Group came into being in 2019 when various socio-cultural groups came together to seek a lasting solution to the security challenges in the southwest. These organisations include the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, Vigilante Group of Nigeria, VGN, Agbekoya, Hunters and COMSAIC.

“In our own little way, we also offered support to the conventional security agencies in a bid to tackle the security deficit in the southwest. And for the record, SSSG had held series of conferences in Lagos, Oyo and Osun states, respectively.

On his part, the Commissioner of Police, Ogun Command, Mr. Edward Ajogun urged local security outfits to cherish the opportunity the Federal Government gave them in complimenting the country security.

Ajogun, who was represented at the occasion by ACP Operation, ACP Bolanle Murtala, said: “Do not let the public see you as agents of oppression, know your limitations, don’t think you are above the law. When you arrest people, hand them over to law enforcement agencies. If you overdo, you may end up receiving the blame.”

