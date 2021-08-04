An Igando Customary Court in Lagos on Wednesday granted the request of Mr Eric Frank for dissolution of his 30-year-old marriage to mother of four, Ibeawuchi, for denying him sex for four years.

Delivering Judgment, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye, President of the Court, said that since Frank, insists on divorce after several interventions, the court is left with no option other than to grant him his wish.

“The court hereby pronounces the marriage between Mr Eric and Ibeawuchi Frank dissolved today.

“Both of you henceforth cease to be husband and wife.

“Each of you should go on his or her separate ways unmolested. The court wishes both of you well in your future endeavours.”

Koledoye ordered Frank to pay N150,000 as severance fee to his wife and also pay N200,000 for her to get a new accommodation.

He gave custody of the children to Frank, who is in better position to train them and granted Ibeawuchi unhindered access to the children.

Frank, a 56-year-old businessman, had approached the court to terminate his marriage claiming his wife denied him sex for four years.

“My wife denies me my matrimonial rights. She also threatened to kill me so that she can inherit my property.

“My wife collected N420,000 from my tenant without my consent and never gave account of the money.

”She is also a drunk and fetish,” he said.

Responding to the allegations, Ibeawuchi, accused her husband of engaging in ”juju” practice.

“He is the fetish one. He brings different prophets to the house and also buries all sorts of things on the ground,” she said.

The mother of four said she used the N420,000 she collected from one of their tenants to renovate the house.

The 45-year-old trader said she never threatened to kill her husband.

She begged the court not to grant her husband’s wish for divorce because she still loved him.(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria