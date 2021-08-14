Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu

President of Rwanda and Arsenal fan, Paul Kagame was left frustrated and took to Twitter to vent following the Gunners shock 2-0 defeat to newcomers Brentford in the opening fixture of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Goals from Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard sealed a frustrating night for Arteta’s Arsenal as Brentford sealed a surprise win on their Premier League return following a 74-year absence, dating back to 1947.

The result left many fans stunned and disappointed, Kagame being one among many.

The Rwandan strongman in three separate tweets said, ” What?? It’s football, it’s a loss of Arsenal at/to Brentford. Brentford deserved to win and they did. The game itself aside Arsenal and the fans don’t deserve to kind of get used to this….NO !!! I say this as one of the big fans of Arsenal. The change has taken to long to come!”

”It’s been a struggle of about decade(s) -ups&downs-more downs until this point. Can’t we have a plan that really works?? One part to look at is how we deal in the market- players we buy to execute the plan. The touch&go mentality does not bring change”.

”We just must NOT excuse or Accept mediocrity. A team has to be built with purpose to win win-win. So that when we lose….it was not to be expected! I am sure we all know on whose shoulders the heaviest burden rests. I hope they know too or even accept it!!! End”

Kagame an avid Arsenal fan whose government signed a £30m sponsorship deal with Arsenal in 2018 has used twitter to express his views on the happenings in the North London club.

