.

By Jimoh Babatunde

Members of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies, NANTA, have been urged to explore the rich Cultural tourism resources of Nigeria, both for domestic and foreign tourism engagements.

The advice was given by the Director-General National Council for Arts and Culture, NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe, when the NANTA executives led by the President, Mrs Susan Akporiaye, paid him a visit in his Abuja office.

He explained that Nigeria culture is one of the oldest in the world and needs marketing communication initiatives that could unveil its iconic content and context to the world yet to experience the fullness of its diversity.

” Under of our National Festival of Arts and Culture,( Nafest), we at NCAC has strategically unveiled the best of Nigeria festivals under one roof and we want NANTA with its massive presence across the six geopolitical zones of the country, to partner with us and create another string of income for your members” Runsewe who also doubles President, Africa region of World Craft Council (WCC), further explained.

Runsewe disclosed that NANTA members have no business bemoaning the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global travel trade business, noting that greater opportunities lie in exploring and exploiting the rich Cultural tourism resources of Nigeria, both for domestic and foreign tourism engagements.

He requested the association to send its best team forward to be part of the planning committee for 2021 Nafest to be held in Ekiti state in October and further assured that NANTA will be provided with a marketing pavilion during the celebration of the iconic festival to enable its members to husband the gains and contacts at the event in order to reach out to target audience.

Mrs Susan Akporiaye, President National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), in her opening remarks, stated that nanta has taken note of the openness and open-door policy of NCAC under the watch of Otunba Segun Runsewe towards engaging the private sector, particularly nanta members, adding that it was desirable that the Exco members of NANTA in Abuja for their meeting, visit him to show appreciation for what all has continued to do for nanta.

Mrs Akporiaye explained that the association wears two strategic caps in the aviation sector and also in tourism, noting that its presence needs deeper understanding and interpretation beyond the mundane, indicative of the futuristic culture tourism signposts which must be fully exploited.

” We are here to assure you, sir, that we can help advance a refreshing cause for Cultural tourism promotion in an uncommon way and with our focal engagement as travel trade operators, which has placed us in a unique position more than any other tourism trade group in Nigeria, we can definitely change the narratives of Nigerian Cultural tourism business. She stated further.