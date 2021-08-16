Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has appointed a nine-man tourism intervention advisory committee to be headed by Otunba Segun Runsewe, DG of National Council for Arts and Culture.

The appointment of Otunba Segun Runsewe, who is also the President, Africa region, World Craft Council, a week after he led the 36 states’ commissioners and directors of Arts and Culture to a technical meeting on National Festival of Arts and Culture, NAFEST, in Ekiti State, reaffirms governor Bello’s determination to change the narratives of culture and tourism in Kogi State.

According to a statement from the office of Secretary to the Government of Kogi State, Dr. Mrs. Folashade Arike Ayoade, the appointment takes immediate effect.

Other members of the committee are, Hon. Salifu Isah Idachaba, Kogi State Commissioner for Culture & Tourism, who is the alternate Chairman; Chief Mrs. Nike Okundaye, CEO Nike Arts Galary; Chief Joseph Makoju and La Campagne Resort owner, Kotonkarfi, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye.

Other members are Mr Kehinde Quadri Adu, head, Culture & Tourism, African union; Mallam Yesufu Abubakar, representing Kogi State strategic revenue growth initiative, Dr Ronke Bello; and Hon. Femi Bolaji, Special Adviser to Governor Yahaya Bello on Culture & Tourism.

Reacting to the appointment, Otunba Runsewe promised to work with other members of the committee to reposition Culture & Tourism in Kogi State. He assured the governor that his dreams for Kogi State economy, particularly in culture and tourism, will be a reference point in Nigeria.

“I want to thank his Excellency on behalf of this committee of eminent Nigerians for finding us worthy to discharge this assignment which will be given immediate attention and prominence. It shows the governor is futuristic and wants the best for culture tourism-rich Kogi State,” Runsewe said.

