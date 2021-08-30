By Victory O. Akpomedaye

I have always wondered and pondered over why a large number of able-bodied men and women would be unemployed in an Information Technology Age. More painful is the fact that the Information Technology sector has a robust platform for anyone to learn and earn.

Unfortunately, only a few smart young people have been able to harness the net-breaking wealth Information Communication Technology has to offer, while a larger number are stranded waiting for the government to provide their basic needs.

My curiosity and craving to explore the Internet World was stretched beyond proportion when I discovered that the few smart youngsters who are doing well in terms of ICT have only had a scratch and not a full dose of what Digital Skill has to offer.

What do you think would become of Nigeria and the continent of Africa if we explore the wonders and ravishing resources available on the internet? It gives me a great concern that the world is moving at a geometric speed where digital gadgets are gradually replacing manual labour with digital skills and the knowledge of ICT.

This alone sends a strong signal across to us that the men and women without digital skills would be left behind in today’s digital economy.

In the same vein, the unemployment rate for a generation without the required internet skill would soar which would in turn slow down the pace of development and growth in the country. It is to this end I have always admonished that the young and old to embrace ICT in order to be self-sufficient, contribute their quota to the economy and become relevant to the society.

As a proven and pro-active entrepreneur with a wealth of knowledge in Digital Marketing, Web Development and Services that is spanning a decade, I thought it wise to transfer my wealth of experience and give back to the society.

My desire for knowledge transfer is to break the bounds of ignorance hovering around this body of knowledge – Information Communication Technology and to empower young people across the globe. If an oil well is discovered in a country like China as I write, I can assure you that their refineries would work out modalities to manage the environmental hazards of the carbon emission that goes into air.

This would be possible because sophisticated tools and modern gadgets would control the upstream and downstream sector of their oil refining operations. The major significant difference between United States of America that flares 0.6% petroleum gas and Nigeria that flares 17% is in Science and Technology.

Nigeria ranks in the top 10 gas-flaring countries in the world, with 7.4 billion cubic feet in 2018. According to the National Economic and Development Study (NEEDS), the environmental cost of flaring gas in Nigeria is $94 million (N35.7 billion) yearly.

It is important to note that we can convert these losses incurred into gains when technocrats in the Information Technology sector deploy their skills to work alongside with the right leadership structure. I am not surprised that countries like Kenya and South Africa had to integrate and intensify the knowledge of coding, robotics and Information Communication Technology into their learning system. It is not as if these countries don’t have a background on ICT before now.

The government only felt the need to be more intentional about it lately due to the geometric and astronomical pace of technological development. This is so because they have visionary leaders who understand ‘globalization’ and the need for constant improvement if they must remain relevant to our modern economy.

It is to this end I have decided to reveal classified information to help you navigate the digital world and earn as much as you desire because there is no limit to how much you can attain in the cyber community, all for free. No hidden charges at all.

I will be with you on this same platform for more insights in our subsequent series.