• Akpabio knows nothing about my suit

•‘I fund my struggles’

By Charles Kumolu, Deputy Editor

Rights activist, Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor, is unhappy. The sadness isn’t because of unfulfilled dreams as she is an accomplished entrepreneur and stateswoman.

Her grouse stems from the underdevelopment of the Niger Delta region irrespective of the existence of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Niger Delta Ministry and other interventionist agencies.

She is not happy that her struggles for the good of the oil-producing area are being frustrated by those she describes as not having the interest of the region at heart. Lori-Ogbebor, who is the Igba of Warri Kingdom, also bares her mind on the contentious issues surrounding the dissolved board of NDDC and forensic audit of the agency.

There are reports that the suit you instituted at the Federal High Court, Abuja, against President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and Attorney General of Federation, Abubakar Malami, to stop the inauguration of the board of NDDC was done at the behest of the Minister of Niger Delta, Sen Godswill Akpabio…

The allegation is not only stupid, it is disgraceful. It is very sad that some people are still trivializing issues when things are falling apart in this country. We are praying and begging God to help us restore the glory of this country but this set of people, who have nothing to do, only sit down to malign the name of people working for the good of the country.

Concocting stories against someone like me, who through the years, laboured with other statesmen and women that they may eat, is an insult. I am one person in this country, who has labored.

Vanguard News Nigeria