By Lawani Mikairu

Air Peace airline is to commence scheduled commercial flights from Lagos and Port Harcourt to Douala, the capital of Cameroon, on August 19, 2021. The airline also announced that it is set to launch Abuja-Ibadan route on August 17.

This information was disclosed yesterday (Tuesday ) by the Spokesperson of the airline, Stanley Olisa, who stated that the Douala route will operate three days weekly while Ibadan service will be operated daily.

According to Olisa : “These new routes will be operated with our ultramodern Embraer 195-E2 aircraft, and as we take delivery of more brand new E195-E2s as well as other aircraft undergoing maintenance abroad, we shall reinstate more routes and open up more connections”.

He also revealed that customers can now book for the new routes on the airline’s website- flyairpeace.com or its mobile app.

The Spokesman reiterated Air Peace’s resolve to continue providing peaceful and strategic connectivity, in line with its no-city-left-behind drive.

It can be recalled that Air Peace recently resumed most of its regional routes which were suspended following the outbreak of COVID-19 and the lockdown that ensued last year. The airline has restored its Freetown, Banjul, Dakar, and Accra services.

Air Peace currently services 17 domestic routes, 5 regional routes and 2 international destinations, including Johannesburg. The airline has a mixed fleet of 28 aircraft, the latest being three brand new 124-seat capacity E195-E2 jets.