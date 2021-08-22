.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

FORMER Executive Director Projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Engr Samuel Adjogbe, FNSE, said service to humanity has been part of him even before joining the Rotary club.

Adjogbe who spoke in his Evwreni Country home in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, when he played host to the District Governor, Rtn Andy Uwejeyan accompanied by some of his executive members and members of the Rotary Club, Ughelli Metropolis, District 9141, commended the Rotary Club of Ughelli Metropolis for its relentless drive towards humanitarian services.

While appreciating the honour and privilege given to him to serve humanity through the Rotary International platform, he said his humanitarian service has redoubled since he joined the club.

Disclosing that he also has the Samuel Adjogbe Foundation, another platform being used to render humanitarian services, he thanked the club for helping to manage the foundation’s scholarship scheme since 2019.

Adjogbe told the leadership of the Club to reach him whenever the club is set for other humanitarian projects in the District.

The District Governor, Rtn Andy Uwejeyan who spoke earlier, said the aim of the visit was to familiarize themselves with their host and appreciated his efforts in changing the narrative of the Rotary Club in Ughelli Metropolis.

Uwejeyan said Rtn Samuel Adjogbe has featured prominently in major donations in the history of the Rotary Club in the District which has helped to facilitate the Club’s humanitarian projects around the world.

He appealed to the NDDC former Executive Director Projects to keep up with the good works he has started in rendering selfless service to humanity.

The highlight of the visit was the induction of an Aide to Rtn Samuel Adjogbe, Mr Daniel Ughere into the Rotary Club, Ughelli Metropolis, District 9141 by the District Governor.

Those who accompanied the District Governor were; Assistant District Governor, Rtn Emuobonuvie Enamuotor, PH 5+, District Director of Protocol, Rtn Heroe Obinna Emmanuel, District Secretary, Rtn Billy Onothue, President of the Ughelli Metropolis, Rtn Cyril Unukevwere, immediate past President of the Ughelli Metropolis, Rtn Clementina Ejabefio.

Others were; Rtn Grace Akpodiete, Rtn Florence Umugbe, Rtn. Monday Ugbenu, Rtn Tony Joshua, Rtn Pius Ikumale, Rtn. Kesiena Itiwhe, Rtn. Akpevwe Paul Aloba and a host of others.

Vanguard News Nigeria