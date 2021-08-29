Rotary Club of Ogunu, under District 9141 of Rotary International, has outlined the reconstruction of the toilet facility of Ogunu Primary School, Warri and continuation of its micro credit scheme at zero interest rate, as its key projects for the 2021/ 2022 Rotary Year.

This was disclosed yesterday in Warri, Delta State, by Rotarian Moses Rotshak – Danlami Maichibi, during his installation as the 4th President of Rotary Club of Ogunu.

Rotarian Maichibi, who is a Certified Security Specialist with 14 years experience in the oil and gas sector, pledged that the Board of Directors of Rotary Club of Ogunu, under his leadership, will also carry out awareness campaigns on trending health challenges such as prostrate and breast cancer as well as embark on a tree planting campaign in conjunction with Interact Club of Yonwuren College, Ugbuwangue.

While noting that 10 million naira has been earmarked to accomplish the targets for Rotary Club of Ogunu in the 2021/2022 Rotary Year, Rotarian Maichibi, commended the 2020/2021 President of Rotary Club of Ogunu, Rotarian Klem Douglas and members of his Board of Directors, for refurbishing and equipping Ogunu Health Centre, amongst other remarkable achievements, despite the challenges posed by the COVID – 19 pandemic.

The immediate past President of Rotary Club of Ogunu, Rotarian Klem Douglas, in his valedictory speech, mentioned the renovation of Ogunu Primary Health Care Centre, provision of hospital and laboratory equipment, donation of books to two schools and the introduction of interest – free loans, as major achievements of his board, in the quest to serve humanity.

Highlights of the ceremony included the launching of the Club’s project, induction of board members, presentation of awards and the president’s special dance with a cultural group from Plateau State.